Watch Jimmy Kimmel Play Who Wants to Be a Millionaire With His Kids

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 5:20 AM

Jimmy Kimmel

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is back.

That's right. The classic game show returns this Wednesday night. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting a new celebrity edition, in which stars answer questions in attempt to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

To celebrate the big gig, Kimmel played a few rounds during Monday's at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He also recruited a few young contestants: His 5-year-old daughter Jane Kimmel and his 2-year-old son Billy Kimmel.

Instead of playing for $1 million, the kiddos played for one million pennies. They covered a number of topics in the hot seat, too. For instance, Jane was asked to name the sisters in Frozen, and Billy was asked to name the dinosaur with three horns.

Despite Billy getting adorably antsy, the two children made it to final round. For the last question, Jimmy asked the following: Who is your favorite person? The kids then had to pick from these answers: A) Daddy, B) Daddy, C) Daddy or D) Mommy.

"Just because we're [on] this Millionaire game and nobody really is here, I have to say—just for this game—Dad," Jane replied, later explaining to her mom off-camera, "That's how I win if I say that."

After the kids won the one million pennies (or $10,000), Jimmy announced they're donating the total to No Kid Hungry.

Watch the video to see the family play the game.

Regis Philbin originally hosted the popular game show over two decades ago. Meredith Vieira then took over the hosting duties followed by Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison.

Fans can catch all of the action by watching Who Wants to Be a Millionaire April 8 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

