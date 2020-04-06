Ew David, These Are Some of Schitt's Creek's Best Quotes

David, stop acting like a disgruntled pelican!

That's just one of many bits of dialogue from the beloved Schitt's Creek we're going to find ourselves missing as the show wraps up tomorrow night. Sure, we've got five seasons to watch on Netflix and a sixth to watch on Pop, but nothing will ever top hearing some of those lines for the first time, and suddenly finding ourselves with incredible images in our heads.

Back in season three before David (Dan Levy) ever met and fell in love with Patrick, he had a little fling with a guy named Jake, and when Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) caught Jake stepping out of the shower, she looked at her horrified son and spoke those words to him, giving us a line that even Levy picked as one of his favorites.

"The 'disgruntled pelican' line was something I think I'm most proud of, only because Catherine came up with so many good lines for herself, that it really was like, if we could get a line in there that that was on par with some of the stuff that she was doing, then success," he told E! News ahead of the finale. "And to see the kind of internet life that that has had has been quite remarkable."