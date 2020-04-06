How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Making the Most of Their ''Really Special'' Time at Home

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their time together as many others across the world continue to stay at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the two are aware that their experience isn't universal, Joe told Andy Cohen on Instagram Live that it's "been wonderful" being cooped up with Sophie.

"I have got to ask her... I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people," he explained. "We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time."

Joe added that spending more time at home has encouraged him to cook a lot more and that he's never cooked more in his life than as of late. "I am trying to get my British delicacies down," Joe said playfully. "For us it has been wonderful... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another."