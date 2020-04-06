Matthew McConaughey Playing Bingo With Seniors Will Have You Saying 'Alright, Alright, Alright'

Pull out your bingo daubers and settle in, because this is a game of bingo you don't want to miss!

Matthew McConaughey hosted his first-ever round of virtual bingo for a special group of individuals and, as expected, he blew the players' socks off with his rousing announcing skills. In a video shared by the Spectrum Retirement Communities, the True Detective star is joined by his wife Camila Alves, their kids and his mother, Kay, as they each revealed the selected bingo numbers from the comfort of their home. Together, the group shouted with excitement as a few of the residents revealed their winning boards.

Though the clip is brief, the retirement home said in a statement that the small act of kindness "gave [the residents] hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time."

In addition, the team at Spectrum revealed that the winner of the round of bingo had the chance to ask Matthew a question, some of which were about his family heritage and his favorite drink.