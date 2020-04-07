25 Secrets About the Bad Boys Franchise Have Come For You

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith haven't been bad boys for life just yet, but they have been on the job for a quarter of a century.

It's been 25 years since they proved to be an irresistible comedic duo in Bad Boys, the action blockbuster that made movie stars out of Smith and Lawrence, gave director Michael Baya taste for major action sequences and launched a franchise that took its damn time to come together.

"I got Big Willie to come down and see me about the movie. I felt special," Lawrence quipped to MTV News in 2010. "Any time you can get Big Willie to come out and talk about doing a third installment of a hot movie like Bad Boys, you have to take notice."

Eight years later, Smith announced in a video on Instagram, "It's official, baby! Bad Boys 3—it's happening! It's official!" as he moved the camera to reveal Lawrence right next to him.