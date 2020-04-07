Peter Weber Addresses Kelley Flanagan Romance For the First Time

On His Very Real But Very Short Romance With Madison Prewett:

"Right now, from the horse's mouth, none of that was fake. None of that was staged, put on by the show, making it seem like I was into Madi. After, when she'd come to surprise me, I got her number and we started talking. I didn't physically see her until [we were] on stage. But we were able to talk and have some honest, good conversations. Yeah, conversations we should've had when we were dating on the show. Looking back on it, I feel like we should've tried to see each other before we showed up on stage together."

"That was tough, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press. We just couldn't do it, we just weren't in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk to her family for a bit, then she came over to my hotel ... that was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other. The second day [two days following AFR] was when we pretty much spent the entire day together, that was... okay, let's figure this out. I remember going to her hotel... it was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other... it was rough."

On His Mom, Barbara Weber:

"AFR, that was tough. Listen, my family in general, they're my rock. I'll defend them 'til the day I die. I love them more than anything. They truly just want the best for me. In regards to what occurred on stage, you know,... could [my mom's] delivery been different? 100 percent. But where that was coming from was a place of pure love. That's who my mom is. I respect the hell out of my mom. To be able to speak her mind and not feel the pressure to cave in to a certain narrative on live-television, in front of millions of people... that takes a strong person. That's the love of a mother."