23 Celebrity Couples Who Attended Coachella Together Before Calling it Quits

First comes love, then comes Coachella, then comes breakup?

Making an appearance at the iconic music festival is a monumental step for celebrity couples, especially those who previously managed to keep their relationships under wraps. But a weekend full of music and parties in the desert can either bring you closer to your significant other or farther apart.

For a few celebrity couples, their Coachella weekend may have marked the beginning of the end.

Let's take it back to 2017 when Kendrick Lamar headlined and Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were the couple of the year at Coachella. The duo seemed to be in high spirits but the festival bliss did not last. The pair split the following October reportedly due to conflicting schedules. However, it seems not all love was lost between the two at the following year's Coachella when the Weeknd got emotional while performing songs rumored to be about the "Rare" singer.

And let's not forget one of our favorite couples from Coachella 2019: Halsey and Yungblud.