Simply the Best 25 Schitt's Creek Secrets Revealed

1. Fans of MTV's The Hills likely remember Dan as the co-host of the live after show, and in a 2015 interview with Out magazine, Dan revealed reality TV inspired Schitt's Creek.

"It really just started with me being in Los Angeles, knowing that I wanted to write," he explained. "I had been watching some reality TV at the time and was concentrating on what would happen if one of these wealthy families would lose everything. Would the Kardashians still be the Kardashians without their money?"

2. The concept of Johnny Rose buying a small town was inspired by a real celebrity: Kim Basinger buying a town in Georgia in 1989.

3. While he had never turned to his famous father for help prior, Dan told Variety he decided to ask Eugene to partner with him on the series.

"I went to him with this idea of a wealthy family losing their money and said, 'Do you want to work on this with me?" And he said, 'Yes,'" Dan recalled, "Which I think was something he was hoping would happen a lot earlier."