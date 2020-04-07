Coupled Up: How Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Keep Romance Alive When Staying With Family

Self-quarantining has turned into a family affair for one Bachelor Nation couple.

As Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon continue to practice social distancing and stay at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the iHeartRadio podcast hosts have chosen to stay with family until conditions improve.

"I'm glad we're here," Jared told E! News exclusively from his in-law's house. "We're trying to keep our spirits upbeat. We've been playing board games, watching movies, working out when we can. We created a TikTok so now we're trying to do videos for that. We're just doing what we can."

Like many couples can relate to, staying with family means personal questions may come up. Ashley admitted that her mom has already brought up the possibility of having kids. If you're curious too, the happily married couple said growing the family isn't a priority right now.

"That's not on our mind right now so it's hard to even think about like, oh yah, we're planning to have kids," Jared shared.