Liam Hemsworth Reveals His Secret to Staying ''Balanced'' After Miley Cyrus Breakup

The beginning of 2020 was a bit overwhelming for him to say the least, but after finalizing his divorce with Miley Cyrus in February—Liam Hemsworth is living his life to the fullest.

In January of this year, E! News learned that the former couple had worked out the details regarding their divorce and had reached a settlement. Later, it was confirmed that their marriage was officially over after a judge had signed off on their divorce finalization. In August 2019, Hemsworth filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Now, speaking to Men's Health Australia is opening up about how fitness not only helped build those arms of his but how working out also helped during his toughest times.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," the 30-year-old told the publication.