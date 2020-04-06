Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Announce She's Pregnant 4 Months After Miscarriage

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have some "great news" to share with the world.

The fitness instructor revealed on Monday that she and her husband of nearly 8-years are expecting another baby. She shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a video of her growing bump with the baby's heartbeat playing over it. "I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," the 36-year-old captioned the brief clip. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you."

She added, "Here we go again."

News of her pregnancy comes five months after she and the 30 Rock star suffered a miscarriage. Hilaria announced on Instagram they had lost their "baby girl" at the four month mark. But the mother-of-four assured, "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this."