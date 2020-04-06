Reese Witherspoon Teases Jennifer Lopez With Legally Blonde 3 Update

Breaking the Internet: What, like it's hard?

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon treated fans to an Instagram Live and caught up with her pal Jennifer Lopez. During their chat, the Hustlers star told Reese that she and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max recently watched Legally Blonde together, which sparked a much-needed update about the status of Legally Blonde 3.

"Oh, my god, we watched Legally Blonde the other day," Jennifer raved. "Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my god, I forgot—I can't believe I didn't tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It's so great. And then, my daughter's like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.' And I said, ‘There's a 2 and a 3, I believe.'"

Excited to hear that her children were fans of the film, Reese chimed in, "Well, no, there's a 2 but I'm thinking we might be working on a 3."