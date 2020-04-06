Florence Pugh Sends Birthday Tribute to Her "Special Person" Zach Braff

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 11:36 AM

Happy birthday, Zach Braff!

The actor turned 45 years old on Monday, and nobody seemed more excited about his big day than Florence Pugh. The 24-year-old actress marked the major milestone with a tribute on Instagram.

"Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey," the Little Women star wrote alongside a photo of the Scrubs alum napping next to his dog. "April 6th and we're celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!"

The celebrities were first spotted holding hands in New York last year. While the two have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship or walk a red carpet together, they've been photographed packing on the PDA on several occasions. For instance, they were photographed sharing a smooch in Los Angeles back in January, and Braff was pictured opening the door for Pugh at an Oscars after-party in the same city back in February. The 92nd Academy Awards was certainly a time to remember for the pair. Pugh was nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of Amy March, making it her first-ever Oscars nod.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

While some fans have commented on the duo's age gap, Pugh doesn't pay any attention to these critics. For instance, after Braff left a princess emoji underneath a photo of Pugh visiting a deli in 2019, a follower wrote, "@zachbraff, you're 44 years old." However, Pugh was quick to reply, "And yet he got it."

It was certainly a busy year for the pair. Pugh worked on the new Black Widow movie alongside Scarlett Johansson. In addition, Braff reportedly worked on The Comeback Trail.

