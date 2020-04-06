Full House Stars Send Love to Candace Cameron Bure on Her Birthday

We have a birthday in the house!

On Monday, Candace Cameron Bure's Full House co-stars helped her celebrate her 44th birthday with some sweet tributes on social media.

Kicking off the b-day love was her on-screen uncle Dave Coulier, who shared a picture of himself and the birthday girl and channeled Uncle Joey with his caption. "Happy birthday, Poopoo," he wrote. "Sending you sooooooooooo much love. @candacecbure #cutitout #fullhouse #fullerhouse #birthdaygirl."

Also joining in on the fun was Jodie Sweetin. Showcasing her and Candace's longtime sisterly bond, the star posted a picture of herself giving her on-screen older sister a kiss on the cheek. "Happy Birthday to the best tv-sister, She-Wolf, bestie I could possibly ask for!" Jodie captioned the pic. "Love you lots and I wish I could celebrate with you today!! #fullhousefamily #shewolvesforever #happybirthday #missyou."

Candace also received a birthday shout-out from her daughter Natasha Bure, who showered the Fuller House star with love in her Instagram Stories.