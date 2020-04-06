Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million for Coronavirus Relief Efforts in One Week

Lady Gaga is ready to do her part to help those affected by the Coronavirus.

As millions of Americans continue to practice social distancing and follow stay at home orders, the Grammy winner is hard at work raising funds for relief efforts.

During a speech at the World Health Organization press conference Monday morning, Lady Gaga revealed she has partnered up with Global Citizen to raise $35 million in seven days.

"We are all so very grateful to all the health care professionals across the country and around the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19. This global pandemic is a catastrophe. I'm so thankful for them and I‘m praying for those who are sick," she shared during her speech that was played on C-SPAN. "I would also like to send my prayers to those who are losing their jobs and having a hard time feeding themselves and their children. We are raising money for the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Fund."

So how did she raise an impressive amount of money in such a short amount of time?