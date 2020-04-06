The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Taglines Will Make You So Excited for Season 10!

It's season 10 for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—and there's more drama than ever before.

At least, that's what we've concluded after watching the ladies' all-new taglines. Veteran housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi (AKA Erika Jayne) and Denise Richards are slated to return to season 10, which premieres Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m., and will be joined by newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

So, what's in store for the diamond-holding women of Beverly Hills? In typical RHOBH fashion, the all-new season will feature fights between the ladies, international travel and a scandalous affair rumor.

Of course, the ladies tease this drama with their tongue-in-cheek taglines. For a taste of what's to come this season, be sure to check out the taglines in the intro video above (and written out below).

Kyle Richards: "Around here, there's more than just dresses in everyone's closet."

Lisa Rinna: "The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching."

Dorit Kemsley: "I won't settle for anything less than everything."

Garcelle Beauvais: "Life is an audition and, honey, I'm getting that part."

Teddi Mellencamp: "You never know what to expect… when I'm expecting."

Erika Jayne: "Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey!"

Denise Richards: "My life may not be a fairy tale, but I'll always get a happy ending."

The Beverly Hills housewives certainly brought it for season 10. For the cast's all-new portraits and bios, check out the images below.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Kyle Richards

Beverly Hills mainstay Kyle Richards finds herself busier than ever, juggling between time well-spent with her family and mounting work demands. Determined to dive back into her acting career and launch a new clothing line, she questions whether she can truly have it all.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley may have bitten off more than she can chew with a new house, an expanding swimwear line and new business venture that finds her redesigning the interior of an existing restaurant. 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Lisa Rinna

Now an empty-nester, Lisa Rinna must deal with unexpected circumstances around her daughters' independence while simultaneously supervising their modeling careers.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is growing in more ways than one. Managing a booming business while being present for her family, the always-in-control accountability coach adjusts to yet another added pressure–that of being pregnant with baby number three.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Denise Richards

Denise Richards enjoys the best of both worlds after landing a dream job that allows her to spend quality time at home with her three daughters and new husband. When a familiar friend and a shocking rumor cause the women to question her, Denise is left to defend herself.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Erika Jayne (Girardi)

Meanwhile, Erika Girardi basks in the glory of her rising career when she tackles her biggest project yet: starring in a Broadway musical. Having cemented a place for herself among loyal dance club fans, Erika wonders whether they will follow her to a more mainstream gig.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Garcelle Beauvais

A busy single mother who also happens to be an in-demand actress in Hollywood alongside her long-time friend Denise, Garcelle Beauvais quickly finds a place for herself amongst the ladies. Confident and unapologetic, she is not afraid to speak her mind even if it means ruffling a few diamonds along the way.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Sutton Stracke

Lisa's friend and socialite, Sutton Stracke, is newly-divorced and opening a high-end boutique in town. Though the ladies appreciate Sutton's unique style, her outspoken and quirky personality might be more than they can handle.

Do you have a favorite housewife? Be sure to let us know!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

