The Real's Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Jeannie Mai!

E! News can confirm The Real co-host accepted a romantic proposal from Jeezy and is now engaged.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose," Jeannie's rep shared with People who was first to report the news. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

What came next was a special proposal at Jeezy's house in Los Angeles.

The proposal comes close to seven months after the Hollywood couple made their relationship Instagram official.

After E! News confirmed the twosome was dating in August 2019, Jeezy called Jeannie his #WomanCrushWednesday in September. "She love when I talk dat fly $hit…" he captioned the photo that received more than half a million likes.