Ezra Miller Under Fire for Appearing to Allegedly Choke a Woman in Viral Video

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 9:52 AM

Ezra Miller

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ezra Miller is in hot Internet water. 

The Justice League and Fantastic Beasts star is making headlines this Monday after eyebrow-raising footage surfaced on social media of the 27-year-old actor. In the clip, which has popped up online on Twitter, the star shouts at a woman, "Did you want to fight? Is that the deal?" while the woman playfully moves her arms while walking toward him. Then, Miller appears to grab her neck and push her up against what appears to be something on wheels behind her. He appears to continue to push her down on the floor, at which point someone behind the camera can be heard saying, "Woah, bro, bro, bro, bro, bro" as people appear to approach them. "You wanna fight?" Miller can be heard shouting off-camera.

E! News has confirmed the incident took place at Prikið Kaffihús pub in Iceland. Per Variety, it happened around 6 p.m. on April 1 and a source at the pub identified the man in the video as Miller. Citing the source, Variety reported Miller was confronted by a group of fans described as "quite pushy." Variety also reported the bar's staff escorted the actor off the premises. Police were not called. 

A source at the establishment told E! News this incident is regarded seriously and Prikið does not condone violence in any given form. 

It's unclear where the video originated or what happened before and after what is shown in the 15 seconds of footage. E! News has reached out to the actor's rep for comment. 

In the meantime, social media has not taken the clip lightly.

"Ezra Miller.....what the f--k," one tweet read. 

"I've been a fan of #EzraMiller ever since seeing him in The Perks of Being a Wallflower nearly 8 years ago. I've loved him in everything I've seen him in since and was so excited to see him in #TheFlash and the third #FantasticBeasts movie, but that video is inexcusable," another said. 

The actor has not yet commented publicly on the clip. 

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

