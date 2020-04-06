100% Pure Just Launched a Plant-Based Hand Sanitizer

by Carly Milne | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 9:50 AM

100% Pure Launches Plant-Based Hand Sanitizer

If you've been on the hunt for hand sanitizer and haven't been able to find it anywhere, we've got some good news for you: 100% Pure just launched a new plant-based hand sanitizer!

Keeping in line with their commitment to the health and wellbeing of their customers, the beloved beauty and body brand aimed to create a sanitizer that was safe and reliable using high-quality ingredients. Their hand sanitizer is a quick-drying plant-based spray that includes ingredients such as antibacterial tea tree oil to help mitigate the spread of unwanted germs, but also aloe vera and glycerin to keep skin moisturized while being a little gentler on hands.

And last but not least, the formula also includes a CDC-required amount of alcohol (62%) in order to more effectively help eliminate bacteria. 

100% Pure's hand sanitizer is available now, with a minimum purchase requirement of six bottles per customer, but it all ships free of charge. And when you buy it, you're not just buying something that can help keep you safe and protect you from bacteria. You're also helping the brand donate a portion of their hand sanitizers to an organization that they hold dear to their hearts: HealthRIGHT 360, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that provides health care services to homeless and other low-income residents statewide.

But act fast, because this is a hot ticket item!

Hand Sanitizer Spray

This plant-based sanitizer helps reduce disease-causing bacteria with a quick-drying formula, made with hydrating aloe vera gel and antibacterial tea tree oil. Your hands will feel soft and moisturized without a sticky residue, but best of all, they'll be clean.

 

100% Pure Launches Plant-Based Hand Sanitizer
$5 100% Pure

