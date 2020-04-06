100% Pure Just Launched a Plant-Based Hand Sanitizer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been on the hunt for hand sanitizer and haven't been able to find it anywhere, we've got some good news for you: 100% Pure just launched a new plant-based hand sanitizer!

Keeping in line with their commitment to the health and wellbeing of their customers, the beloved beauty and body brand aimed to create a sanitizer that was safe and reliable using high-quality ingredients. Their hand sanitizer is a quick-drying plant-based spray that includes ingredients such as antibacterial tea tree oil to help mitigate the spread of unwanted germs, but also aloe vera and glycerin to keep skin moisturized while being a little gentler on hands.

And last but not least, the formula also includes a CDC-required amount of alcohol (62%) in order to more effectively help eliminate bacteria.