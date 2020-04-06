Chrissy Teigen Jokes Social Distancing Has Turned Her Into "A Real Housewife"

The social distancing life is "unreal" for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

On Monday, the longtime couple joined Ellen DeGeneres for her first at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they opened up about who is faring the best while staying at home. And from the sound of it, Chrissy appeared to be enjoying it more than John.

"John would love to be busier," Chrissy said, who told Ellen that it's been a "dream" for her. "He's still scheduling himself for so many different things, but for me…it's weird how much more energy I have now."

According to the Cravings author, social distancing has turned her into one of Bravo's Real Housewives. "I spent—I feel like a Real Housewife now—because I spent three hours on my makeup," she joked. "And then, I did nothing to my hair but now I'm pretending that it's just casual…I worked so hard for you today, by the way."