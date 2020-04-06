Blake Shelton Pokes Fun at Himself Over "Say Stace" Mishap During ACM Special

Blake Shelton has a special message for everyone: "Say Stace."

On Sunday, The Voice coach became the Internet's most memeable moment when he stumbled over his words during the ACM Presents: Our Country special.

Joined by Gwen Stefani, the duo treated fans to a performance of their song "Nobody But You" from their home in Oklahoma. After concluding their heartwarming rendition of the romantic duet, Blake wrapped up with a sweet sendoff: "Say stace, everybody. We love you." Realizing that he mispronounced "stay safe," the country crooner added, "I said, ‘Stay safe.'" Like Blake, Gwen couldn't help but giggle over his on-air fumble and the longtime loves shared a laugh as their performance ended.

But the fun didn't stop there. Taking to Twitter, the "Boys ‘Round Here" singer poked fun at himself, writing, "Say Stace everybody…Say Stace.." Gwen also thought the moment made for a good caption too. "#saysace," she shared on Instagram post, along with the clip of Blake's new slogan.