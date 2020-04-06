Mandy Moore Singing "Only Hope" From A Walk to Remember Will Give You All the Feels

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 4:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sing to me the song of the stars!

Mandy Moore just performed "Only Hope" for the first time in years! On Sunday, Moore took to her Instagram Live to perform an acoustic set with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. While on Live, Moore delighted fans of her hit 2002 movie, A Walk to Remember, when she sang "Only Hope," which was featured in the film.

It's hard to believe it's been 18 years since the release of A Walk to Remember, the iconic movie based on Nicholas Sparks' book of the same name. The movie, which follows the love story of Moore and Shane West's characters, was released on Jan. 25, 2002. Since that time, the movie has only grown in popularity. So, it's safe to say that fans felt all the feels when Moore performed this song on Sunday!

As many will remember, Moore's character Jamie Sullivan sings "Only Hope" to West's character Landon Carter as they perform together in their school play.

Photos

Mandy Moore's Best Roles

"So I lay my head back down/And I lift my hands and pray/To be only yours," Moore sings. "I pray to be only yours/I know now you're my only hope."

Watch Moore perform "Only Hope" above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox's New Dance Videos Have Jennifer Aniston Laughing Out Loud

Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Fuel Romance Rumors With Full House-Inspired TikTok Video

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead Bringing Back Lauren Cohan as Maggie in Season 10 Finale

Chrissy Teigen, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chrissy Teigen Jokes Social Distancing Has Turned Her Into "A Real Housewife"

E-comm: MAC x Selena Collection

The MAC Cosmetics x Selena Collection Will Make Your Heart ''Bidi Bidi Bom Bom''

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Yolanda

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had a Breakup, Blackmail and Breast Molds

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, ACM Our Country Special

Blake Shelton Pokes Fun at Himself Over "Say Stace" Mishap During ACM Special

TAGS/ Mandy Moore , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.