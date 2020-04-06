How Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo's Sibling Rivalry Captured the Heart of America

BCE is sweeping the nation.

Sorry, you don't know what BCE stands for? Around E! News, it's Big Cuomo Energy, as we've now come to think of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefings as Coffee With a Cuomo and Chris Cuomo's CNN show Cuomo Prime Time as Cocktail with a Cuomo, with both serving as daily occurrences we look forward to as we continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus.

But the real magic comes when the Cuomo brothers come together, showing off their brotherly banter and playful sibling rivalry. And we're not the only ones, as America seems to be just as riveted by all things brother Cuomo in recent weeks.

And it's easy to see why, as Andrew, 62, and Chris, 49, have an easy comedic chemistry that most sitcoms spend years trying to finesse.

The recent obsession with the brothers, who are famously close, began in mid-March, when Andrew began making appearances on Chris' show to speak about how New York was handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.