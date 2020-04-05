Clare Crawley Explains Why She Kept Her Dress From the Juan Pablo Galavis Breakup

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Apr. 5, 2020 6:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelor, Juan Pablo Galavis, Clare Crawley

ABC/Rick Rowell

There's a revenge dress and there's a breakup dress...

It's safe to say that Bachelorette star Clare Crawley had one of the most memorable breakup dresses in Bachelor Nation history.

When she was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2014, the 39-year-old star made jaws drop when she called things off with Juan Pablo Galavis

As many fans will remember, Crawley stood up for herself and told the 38-year-old lead exactly how she felt during the finale.

"Do you know how I feel? Do you know when I made my decision?" the soccer star asked the blonde beauty. 

"It doesn't matter to me," she responded, as she started to walk away from him. "I lost respect for you. Because, I'll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were, what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."

Photos

Clare Crawley to Star on The Bachelorette Season 16: Look Back at Her Journey to Find Love

While many assumed The Bachelorette star would've gotten rid of her famous asymmetrical teal dress, she recently shared that wasn't the case.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Clare revealed that she still had her cocktail number, which still had its lavish beading.

"Cleaning out closets today... look familiar?!," she captioned her post, which has now expired, but has been shared by her fans. "Fun fact: the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got into the car."

Despite the circumstances, she explained the main reasons for holding onto the stylish piece.

"2 reasons I kept it: 1) Cary hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me," she wrote. "2) It was the most empowering moment of my life."

Clare Crawley, The Bachelorette

ABC

Interestingly enough, Clare recently clapped back at Juan Pablo once again... after he tried throwing shade at her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

"I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s...," the soccer star said in March. "I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch."

Within hours, Clare responded.

"And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness...," she remarked.

At this time, it's unclear when the upcoming season of The Bachelorette will air after production was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kaavia James, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Proudly Shows Off Her and Daughter Kaavia's Natural Curls

E-Comm: Products that work your brain

14 Brilliant Products to Keep Your Brain Busy

Sephora Store Front

Sephora's Jaw-Dropping 50% Off Oh Snap! Sale Includes Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique & More

EComm: wine/booze delivery

These Services Deliver Wine & Spirits Straight to Your Doorstep

E-Comm: Skims

Crocs, Good American, SKIMS & 82 More Brands Giving Back During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ecomm: Online shopping

This Weekend's Best Sales: Farm Rio, Hale Bob, Old Navy & More

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home

Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home

TAGS/ Clare Crawley , The Bachelorette , The Bachelor , Celebrities , Breakups , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.