Pregnant Nikki Bella Showcases Baby Bump as She Recreates Her WWE Entrance

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 5, 2020 4:15 PM

Nikki Bella is bumping along and celebrating WrestleMania 36 from afar.

The 36-year-old wrestler and Total Bellas star, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child, posted on her Instagram page a video of her recreating her WWE entrance dance in her two-piece uniform on Saturday, the day of the group's biggest event of the year.

"Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe!" Nikki wrote. "Had to get back into this for WM Day! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show! Becky [Lynch] and Shayna [Baszler] just kicked so much booty! Congrats Becky!!"

She had also recently posted an extended video on her and twin Brie Bella's YouTube page. The footage also features her sister and her husband and fellow wrestling star Daniel Bryan's 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"You woke up my daughter, Brie, who is pregnant with her second child, told Nikki.

Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Pics

"I'm gonna go see what she thinks," Nikki said.

"We gotta talk about your dance moves, 'cause they're really, really bad," Brie teased.

"OK, well, I'm rusty," Nikki replied. "And I've been tired."

Nikki later danced and jumped up and down with Birdie.

"It has a baby in there," the little girl told her, pointing at her stomach.

"It does have a baby in there," Brie said.

