Zooey Deschanel and Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Read His Kids' Book in Adorable Video

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Apr. 5, 2020 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Book club alert! 

Zooey Deschaneland Property Brothers Jonathan Silver Scott took to Facebook to do a live reading of him and his brother's children's book Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

"We have big plans to read Big Plans, 'cause we were so busy, we had to clear our schedules," the two joked before starting their live reading. 

"I'm actually really busy," Zooey added. "I'm a mom so! Taking care of kids." 

At the same time, Jonathan's brother Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan also recorded a live reading of another book in their children's book series. The couple read Builder Brothers: Big Plans

So while the two couples have been physically apart due to social distancing, they're keeping their love of reading alive together—even if just virtually. 

At the end of their reading, Zooey and Jonathan showed viewers everywhere that the end of the book there's also a project for parents to do with their kids. The project consists of building your own birdhouse from a milk carton or other things you might have laying around the house. 

Photos

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott: Romance Rewind

Last month, Zooey and Jonathan also shared what the they've been up to while social distancing and staying home. 

"Don't let our smiles fool you, we both play to win! How are you spending your time as we all staay #hometogether?" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of the two keeping busy at home. "@zooeydeschanel and I have been playing games, making music, and of course doing puzzles."

The brothers' live reading on HGTV comes a week ahead of the season premiere of Property Brothers: Forever Home on April 15. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, Law & Order: SVU, Old Couples

Relive Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's SVU Reunions Before the Inevitable TV One

Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Message of Hope Amid Coronavirus

Larry David, Woody Allen

Larry David Says He Doesn't Think Woody Allen ''Did Anything Wrong'' After Reading His Memoir

Erica Lugo

Biggest Loser's Erica Lugo Has Surprise ''Zoom Wedding'' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rita Wilson, 2018 CMA Awards

Rita Wilson Performs for the First Time Since Her Coronavirus Diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Message of Hope in Rare Televised Address About Coronavirus Fight

Channing Tatum, Jessie J, 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year

Why Channing Tatum and Jessie J Broke Up Again

TAGS/ Zooey Deschanel , Property Brothers , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Life/Style
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.