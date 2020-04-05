Rita Wilson Performs for the First Time Since Her Coronavirus Diagnosis

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Apr. 5, 2020 1:15 PM

The show must go on!

Rita Wilson is back and better than ever, baby. The actress and singer performed her heart out on Sunday afternoon, after singing the National Anthem during NASCAR's iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race.

For the special performance—which appeared to take place inside her Los Angeles home—she donned a vibrant red leather jacket, a bandana-printed blouse and loose denim jeans.

As for her glam? Her hair was curled to perfection and her makeup looked radiant and effortless.

This marks her first performance since she and her husband, Tom Hanks, were diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Less than a month ago, the longtime couple announced the news about their health while they were in Australia. Since then, they have returned to California and have been recovering from COVID-19 and practicing social distancing.

Last Saturday, the pair gave fans an update on their diagnosis and expressed their gratitude after receiving heartwarming messages from fans.

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"Hey, Folks," the 63-year-old actor began his post. "We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing."

Tom continued, "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx."

With Rita's latest performance, it looks like she's ready to do what she does best: entertain!

