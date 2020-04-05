Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Message of Hope in Rare Televised Address About Coronavirus Fight

Queen Elizabeth II gave a special televised address to the people of the United Kingdom on Sunday to deliver a message of hope as the nation and hundreds of others around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech was recorded at Windsor Castle, where the 93-year-old monarch and her husbandPrince Philip, 98, have been staying as they practice physical distancing. It was broadcast on TV and released online.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," the queen said. "A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," she continued. "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

She added, "I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."

In her speech, the queen said she hoped that in the future, "everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge."