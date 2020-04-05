Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Step Out for Groceries After She Crashes His Instagram Live

Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Max Ehrich have made their first joint public appearance since making their relationship Instagram official, stepping out to grab groceries.

The 27-year-old pop star and 28-year-old Young and the Restless alum were photographed on Saturday leaving the upscale Los Angeles supermarket Erewhon with a shopping cart containing a few filled paper bags while wearing disposable gloves as well as face masks, following guidelines of how to practice safe physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

E! News learned in late March that Lovato and Ehrich "have been seeing each other for a few weeks now." The news came days after they were spotted out shopping together twice. But they had first sparked romance rumors by exchanging recent flirty messages on Instagram.

Last weekend, Lovato made her first actual appearance on Ehrich's Instagram, seemingly by accident; she crashed his Instagram Live session, in which he played the piano.