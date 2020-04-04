Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos to Healthcare Workers

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson are showing their appreciation for some of the heroes working to save lives while on the front line of coronavirus pandemic, with a tasty meal.

On Saturday, the two delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Simpson posted on his Instagram page videos and photos.

"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers doing their amazing job, so we're doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital," he said.

Simpson included a pic showing him and Cyrus wearing surgical masks and disposable gloves while standing beside a cart full of brown paper bags filled with tacos, as well as an image of masked hospital staff holding their meals. The bags contained handwritten messages that read, "Thank you for your support and love...stay strong!!!"