Bad Bunny Surprise Releases a New Song Featuring... His Girlfriend

Music and lyrics... and love!

Bad Bunny keeps blessing his fans with music that will keep everyone entertained during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. If anything, the Puerto Rican star has been diligent and serious about practicing social distancing over the last few weeks.

And now, he's doing what he does best: making music for his fans during these dark times.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old star surprised dropped his track, "En Casita," which features a very special guest—his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Considering the couple has been in quarantine together, it makes sense they'd release a catchy duet. Making it even more exciting? Bad Bunny dropped the track on SoundCloud, which many of his OG fans know is where he got his start.

"Yo que te quería ver / pero no se va a poder / Toca quedarme en casa, casa," El Conejo Malo sings at the jump, explaining that he has to stay at home even though he wishes he could see his boo.