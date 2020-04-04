Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out About Kobe Bryant Being Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Saturday was a bittersweet day for Vanessa Bryant and her daughters: It was announced that her late husband Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vanessa expressed her feelings about the honor via a video interview on ESPN that day, more than two months after the 41-year-old NBA legend and retired Los Angeles Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people.

"It's incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him," Kobe's wife said, sitting beside the couple's eldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 17. "Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here, so we're incredibly proud of him. There's some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 hall of fame class."