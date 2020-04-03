Katy Perry Reveals the Sex of Her First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl.

The 35-year-old singer shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday.

"It's a girl," the "Roar" star wrote via the social network.

She also posted a picture of the 43-year-old actor smiling with pink cream on his face. The sweet snapshot appeared to be from a gender reveal celebration.

In addition, the words "Girls Run the World" appeared in the post.

The announcement came about one month after Perry announced her pregnancy. The 13-time Grammy nominee revealed the major milestone in the music video for her song "Never Worn White." At the end of the short film, fans saw Perry cradling her baby bump.

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," she said during an Instagram Live video last month. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."