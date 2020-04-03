Pink Reveals Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus and Donates $1 Million

Pink has made a full recovery after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

The pop star shared the news on Friday, also announcing a $1 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she wrote on Instagram. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Calling the virus "serious and real," Pink condemned the government for not working quickly enough to make testing available to every American.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she continued.