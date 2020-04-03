Kennedy Granddaughter and 8-Year-Old Son Presumed Dead in Drowning Accident

The search for Maeve and Gideon Kennedy is over.

On Friday evening, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend revealed in a statement that the "search for [her] beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery." Maeve's husband, David McKean, shared his own remarks on Facebook, which read in part, "It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away."

The mother and son were reported missing on Thursday afternoon after they failed to return from a ride in a canoe on the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland. According to ABC4 News in Maryland, Maeve and Gideon went out on the water "to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore."

Now, authorities have confirmed the two are presumed to be dead after drowning in a canoeing accident.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a press conference, "I reached out to and spoke with lieutenant Governor Townsend this morning and, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed out most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time."