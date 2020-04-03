The Flash's Logan Williams Dead at 16: Grant Gustin and More Stars Pay Tribute

A rising star in Hollywood has passed away at just 16.

Actor Logan Williams unexpectedly died Thursday, April 3, his mother confirmed to British Columbia-based publication The Tri-City News.

The teen first gained recognition on The Flash, where he portrayed a younger version of the titular character, Barry Allen. Williams' other TV credits included When Calls the Heart, Supernatural and Whispers.

Grant Gustin was one of many former co-stars who remembered Logan on social media.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly," The Flash star captioned an image of the two on set. "This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."