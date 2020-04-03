Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Undergoes Double Mastectomy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Rebecca Crews is recovering after undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

The 54-year-old shares with People that she decided to go forward with the surgery after learning she had stage 1 Breast Cancer. Stage 1 cancer means the singer's tumor was limited to one area, nonetheless she took the drastic step because she says she was "overwhelmed with fear" upon hearing her diagnosis.

And not only was she nervous, but for a moment it seemed her husband Terry Crews needed more reassurance than she did. "My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face … he looked at me like I was going to die," she remembers. "He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, ‘I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, ‘Okay' and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug."

Going into the surgery, the star says she wasn't as scared as she was before because she "just had this sense that I was going to be okay."