Why Eminem Is a Proud Dad: Inside Hailie Jade Scott's Life Now

Between the contentious lyrics, the many public beefs, the random Oscars appearance and, it bears mentioning again, all the edgy lyrics, it's hard to think of Eminem as just a regular guy.

Mainly, because he's not, of course, with the 15 Grammys and enough what was that moves to fill entire listicles. But during his appearance last month on Mike Tyson's podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, he sounded just like any boasting father of an adult child.

No grandbabies, yet, he reported of daughter Hailie Jade Scott, "just a boyfriend," plus a bachelor's degree (complete with a 3.9 GPA) from Michigan State University. "She's doing good," he shared. "She's made me proud for sure."