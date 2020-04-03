Bachelor Nation Weighs In on Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Romance Rumors

Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan actually dating?

A few of their fellow Bachelor Nation members seem to suggest this is the case.

Bachelor in Paradise alumni Clay Harbor and Chris Randone discussed the romance rumors during an Instagram Live chat earlier this week.

"Homegirl's dating Peter, right?" Randone asked.

"Yes, we'll talk more about that in a second," Harbor replied.

According to Cosmopolitan, the former football player also said, "It makes more sense with Kelley."

"He can have conversations with her, you know?" Harbor reportedly added. "Honestly, physically speaking, I think Pete's season of women was unbelievable physically attractive, but I think that, you know, a lot of them weren't as mature as maybe sometimes they have been in the past."

However, they weren't the only ones to discuss this possibility. Dustin Kendrick also spoke about the speculation during an interview with Us Weekly.

"I think it's fair for them to come out and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well," he told the outlet. "That's all I can say on that and I'm sure you'll be possibly hearing stuff in the future from them, but I'll let them say that."