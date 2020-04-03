Here's What Happened When Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Went Live on Instagram

There's no bad blood between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

On Thursday night, The Bachelor finalists surprised Bachelor Nation fans when they reunited during an Instagram Live, proving that they've moved on from all the drama caused by their relationships with Peter Weber.

This marks the duo's first public reunion since The Bachelor season 28 finale earlier this month. After choosing Hannah Ann, the stars joined Pete on After the Final Rose, where he announced that their brief engagement had ended. Adding more fuel to the fire, the fan-favorite pilot also revealed that he still had feelings for Madison. Shortly after rekindling their romance, Peter and Madison called it quits.

During their virtual hang out, Hannah Ann and Madison enjoyed a friendly conversation about everything from their families to how they're holding up amid the coronavirus pandemic. They even tossed around ideas to reunite once it's safe to do so again, giving fans something exciting to look forward to.