Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Bored in the house and you're in the house bored? Us too, which is why we've been contemplating cutting and/or dying our own hair almost every day as we continue to social distance.

And it seems like celebrities are feeling the same way as a few stars have taken to social media to debut some major hair changes. Several have dyed their hair, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, and one even decided to just go for it and cut their own bangs, while some have decided to go back to their natural hair a la Ariana Grande. In case you missed it, the superstar made headlines after saying "thank u, next" to her iconic pony tail.

But it wasn't just hair-related changes going down this week, as one reality TV couple decided to play dress up as two of Tiger King's most infamous personalities and Lindsay Lohan announced the next surprising step in her career.