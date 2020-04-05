by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Apr. 5, 2020 6:00 AM
Bored in the house and you're in the house bored? Us too, which is why we've been contemplating cutting and/or dying our own hair almost every day as we continue to social distance.
And it seems like celebrities are feeling the same way as a few stars have taken to social media to debut some major hair changes. Several have dyed their hair, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, and one even decided to just go for it and cut their own bangs, while some have decided to go back to their natural hair a la Ariana Grande. In case you missed it, the superstar made headlines after saying "thank u, next" to her iconic pony tail.
But it wasn't just hair-related changes going down this week, as one reality TV couple decided to play dress up as two of Tiger King's most infamous personalities and Lindsay Lohan announced the next surprising step in her career.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...
We won't lie, we love seeing stars with their natural hair. To quote Mean Girls, it's like seeing a dog walk on its hind legs.
And earlier this week, the "Thank U, Next" songstress made headlines when she decided to ditch her signature pony tail and show off her natural hair in a selfie she posted on her Twitter and Instagram.
"get a load a dis," she captioned the pic, which featured her voluminous and bouncy natural curls that have us very jealous.
Rosalia instagram
TBH, who can't relate to impulsively deciding to cut your own bangs when you're bored in the house?
Instagram/Jennifer Love Hewitt
One possible unexpected upside of production on their show or movie being halted for actors? They can change their hair color without fear of their make-up and hair team! Example: The 9-1-1 star decided to add pink streaks to her hair after the Fox drama stopped filming.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" she captioned a selfie of her new look. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun!."
She then added, "Hey @911onfox new look for Maddie?!"
Article continues below
Instagram/Jade Roper
Hey all you cool cats and kittens, did you think you were obsessed with Netflix's Tiger King?
The Bachelor Nation couple decided to celebrate Halloween a little early it seems, showing off their Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin looks on Instagram. And they brought their kids, Emmy and Brooks into the fun, dressing them up as tiger cubs.
Something tells us we'll be seeing a lot more costumes inspired by the docu-series soon.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Even though the Empire star has had to postpone her wedding, Taraji isn't spending her time wallowing.
She revealed to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester that some of her daily habits include meditation, Peloton bike and her infrared sauna blanket.
And in an interview with Access Hollywood, the Coffee & Kareem actress revealed she's lost five pounds while social distancing. "I've been taking care of myself," she explained.
James Gourley/Getty Images
After a short stint on reality TV, the 33-year-old star is transforming back into a pop star, releasing her first single in over 15 years.
"Back to Me" debuted on Friday, with LiLo explaining on Instagram, "The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go."
Linday previously released two albums, including 2004's Speak which delivered her infamous "Rumors" single.
And it seems she's sick of rumors starting, so she's addressing her past in "Back to Me," with lyrics like, "My life is full of ripped up pages/I've been weak, contagious...but I'm coming back, I'm coming back to me."
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?