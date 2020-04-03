Harry Styles Contemplates a Virtual One Direction Reunion

This just might be the best news ever.

Harry Styles caught up with SiriusXM and made One Direction fans everywhere swoon while discussing the likeliness of the band, which is comprised of Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, reuniting over a Zoom call for a social distancing-inspired performance.

When asked how he felt about the idea, the "Adore You" singer replied, "I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it." But that doesn't mean he's not open to it. Harry added, "I'll have a quick whip-round."

Back in 2015, One Direction announced the band was embarking on an extended hiatus to "work on individual projects for a while." Despite speculation that they were splitting up for good, a source told E! News at the time that "they will remain together and plan to work together in the future." This news came months after Zayn left the group in hopes to "have some private time out of the spotlight," according to the statement he made via Twitter.