Amy Poehler Is Watching Parks and Rec With Her Kids, But Can't Remember the Plot

Amy Poehler's kids met Leslie Knope for the first time.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via digital video), Poehler revealed her two sons, Archie and Abel, are watching Parks and Recreation, the NBC comedy Poehler starred on for seven seasons, for the very first time.

"That is pretty cool," she said. "It's really sweet. I've been texting the cast to show them videos of the boys watching the show, which is awesome. And I don't just say this because I'm on it, it is such a good show to watch right now because it makes you feel good and it's about a bunch of people working together to solve problems."