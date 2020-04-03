Miley Cyrus Shaves Boyfriend Cody Simpson’s Hair in Shocking Transformation Video

Is there anything Miley Cyrus can't do?

On Thursday, the "Slide Away" singer helped her beau Cody Simpson shave his head for an important cause. After deciding it was time to part ways with his shaggy blonde locks, the Australian singer recruited Miley to help him raise awareness for ocean conservation. Thankfully for fans, he documented everything on social media with a time-lapse video.

"Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!" he captioned his post. Starting off with a full head of hair, Cody can be seen sitting patiently as the Bright Minded talk show host excitedly grabbed a pair of clippers and went to town. As the video progressed, the "Golden Thing" singer's long waves slowly dropped to the floor until there was nothing left.

When it came to getting the buzz cut just right, Miley handed things over to a pal, who cleaned everything up and perfected Cody's edges.