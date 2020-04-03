Watch Jessica Alba Break Down Her Self Care Routine With Jimmy Fallon

Jessica Alba is all about self care.

The actress walked Jimmy Fallon through her daily self care routine during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a useful demonstration. Joining the late night host from her gorgeous closet, she explained that doing a face mask in the morning is just one of the ways that she's been taking an extra moment for herself while social distancing.

"I think, right now, it's a really important time to do self care," The Honest Co. founder told Jimmy, who was following along from his bathroom at home. 'I think self care is super important and I always start my self care routine, which is daily—especially when I'm on Zoom calls—with my mask."

Before jumping into her self care tutorial, Jessica noted that the Saturday Night Live alum will need a headband to keep his hair out of the way. Fortunately for him, his 5-year-old daughter Franny lent him her cat ear headband. Much to his surprise, Jessica's spa headband also featured animal ears.