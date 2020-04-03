Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Give Sweet Surprise to Nurse Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel gave a nurse from St. George, Utah a sweet surprise on Thursday's at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The nurse, Kimball Fairbanks, found out she tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

"So, I've had to be furloughed from work and away from my family for two weeks," she said via video chat, noting she has two daughters who are 4 years old and 18-months old.

Fairbanks said she started to feel sick two or three days after her shift last Tuesday. While she normally works on a cardiovascular floor, she said she had been mainly focusing on patients with COVID-19.

"I kind of felt like I got hit by a train," she said when asked to describe how she's feeling, "but I think I just have really mild symptoms. You know, I feel like I've got a head cold combined with the flu. But overall…it feels decently manageable."