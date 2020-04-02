Is Grey's Anatomy Going to Kill Richard Webber?

Grey's Anatomy is not letting us off easy with this Richard situation.

Tonight's episode was mostly spent on the entire team trying to figure out what's going on with him after his breakdown on stage at the medical conference last week, while his hallucinations seemed to get even worse. Catherine was even willing to pretend that yes, she was in his hotel room in LA, just to help him feel more comfortable as everyone ran test after test.

At one point he escaped his bed and ended up in an OR, about to operate on himself. Meredith had to talk him down, though he thought he was talking to Ellis. When he got back to his room, he thought he was at Seattle Grace and about to do rounds with his interns, and that Adele was still alive.

He also couldn't draw the simple things they asked him to draw, and they might still not know about his hand tremor, and it just feels like Richard has already been through so much. Was it not enough to give him a brain tumor, electrocute him, force him to watch two of the loves of his life die, fire him, and then separate him from his new wife?