Jane Fonda Joins TikTok and Revives Her Iconic 80s Workout Routine

Jane Fonda was the O.G. fitness influencer, so it only makes sense she brings back her '80s workout videos for TikTok.

The famous actress, activist and model joined TikTok this week to share how she's staying fit during the coronavirus epidemic. She shared on TikTok, "Hello Tik Tok! I'm bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis."

In the short clip, the 82-year-old starts by doing leg lifts and introducing herself to the young teens on the social media app. "Google me," she cheekily captions in one part.

But just as she starts to draw viewers in she quips, "Do you know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers."