Nick and Joe Jonas' Groomer Shares the Beauty Products Your Man Needs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ladies, be honest: Is your man keeping up with his beauty regimen?

With barbershops, salons and spas closed down amid the Coronavirus, most men have found themselves questioning what to do about their hair and skincare. Fortunately, we have someone who can help.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas groomer Marissa Machado spoke to E! News and shared her essentials to keeping your man looking and feeling his best while in quarantine. Hey dudes, you may want to pay attention.

"It's important to continue to cleanse your skin twice a day followed by a facial scrub three times a week especially for men with stubble or facial hair," Marissa shared with us. "This is a great time for men to try new looks with their hair and/or facial hair. You have the time to try on a new you!"

And this doesn't have to be a solo project. According to Marissa, couples can participate in beauty routines together.

"Doing face masks is always a fun way to get your man to care for his skin," she shared. "Maybe give him an at home facial massage with a nice oil and gua sha. If your man needs a shave, maybe offer to do it. Have him teach you his way." See more of her beauty picks and tips below.